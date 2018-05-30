Prescott City Council turns down request for bean bag tournament by Scab's

A request by Scab's Place Bar and Grill on Broad St. in Prescott to hold bean bag competitions outside of its building was turned down by the Prescott City Council at its meeting Tuesday evening at the City Building.
The majority of council members voted against the request by Scab's for the Bean Bag competition's every Tuesday this summer. Concerns were expressed by council members concerning the public right-of-way and extending Scab's liquor license outside of its building for a non-Prescott Daze event.
A improvised proposal to hold the bean bag competitions in the area behind Scab's was discussed but also turned down by the city council.