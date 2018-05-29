Prescott City Council meeting tonight

The Prescott City Council will be meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m.in the City Building at 800 N. Borner St.
Tonight's meeting agenda consists mostly of items advanced from the Public Works Committee, including establishing a pedestrian way as part of College and Albert streets project; a request from Lee Olson to inspect backflow preventers owned by the city, replacing pumps at the St. Croix Bluff's lift station, a 10-year agreement for water tower inspections, and a change order for the public works cold storage building.
The council will also take up the question to purchase a heavy rescue vehicle for the Prescott Fire Department.