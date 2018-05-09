PHS's 400-meter relay girls squad breaks school record

The Prescott quartet won the race in :51.34 seconds and is another win in a row for them. PHS also won the 800 and 1600 relays as well.
The Cardinals placed second in the girls' team standings behind the host Panthers. Syverson also won the 200-meter dash, Benck won the long jump, teammate Olivia Lebakken won the 400-meter dash, Megan Gilles won the 300-meter low hurdles.
Individual winners in the boys' meet for Prescott were Joe Lubich in the 400, Cody Hauenstein in the 800-meter run, Wyatt Holum in the high jump with clearance of 6-2 and Westy Bartsch in the shot put and discus.
PHS will compete in the Glenwood City Invitational on Thursday.
|The PHS girls' 400-meter relay team just set a new school record. Photo courtesy of team's Facebook page