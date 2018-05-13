PHS Weekend Sports Round-up

The No. 2 Prescott High School Softball Team took its first loss of the season Saturday in the Altoona Invitational. The Cardinals fell to Elk Mound 4-3 in 11 innings. But PHS bounced back to beat Altoona 9-2 and have a 15-1 overall record (9-0 in the Middle Border Conference) heading into this week's play which starts Monday at Baldwin-Woodville.
Prescott also swept a doubleheader at St. Croix Central Thursday and rallied to beat Hwy. 10 rival Ellsworth Friday 17-4. The Cardinal found themselves trailing 4-1 in the fourth inning and rallied behind big hits such as home runs from Haley Miner and Mackenzie Carey and a bases-clearing double by Isabella Lenz.
The No. 8 ranked PHS baseball team also rallied for victory over the weekend in a 6-5 win against Ellsworth at Prescott Thursday. The Cards topped Elk Mound 24 hours later, 1-0 also at home. Cameron Aslakson scored Prescott's lone run on hit with a 1-2 count. However, PHS took a close 4-3 loss at New Richmond Saturday. Prescott is 7-3 overall and 2-2 in the Middle Border Conference.
The PHS Track and Field Team wins another meet title this season, taking first in the
girls' team standings at the GC Invite. Prescott was third in boys'
standings. Event winners included Abby Syverson, Tori Benck, Kjerstin Carlson,
Katie Burmood, 1600-meter relay girls and boys, Haylee Yeager, Joe Lubich, Cody Hauenstein, Dylan Rieken and Westy Bartsch.
The Prescott High School Golf Team finished eighth in both MBC meet held at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond Friday. PHS Golfer Carter Strand had the team's highest individual finish finishing 10th in the Baldwin-Woodville meet.