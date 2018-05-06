PHS Weekend Sports Round-up - Cardinal softball team keeps on winning

The No. 5 ranked Prescott High School Softball Team improved to 11-0 overall after winning the Cochrane-Fountain City Tournament Saturday.
Prescott had back-to-back five-inning shutouts, beating Durand 12-0 and topping No. 7 ranked Cochrane-FC 11-0.
The Cardinals also swept a doubleheader Thursday vs. Osceola by scores of 9-1 and 6-0 to improve their Middle Border Conference record to 6-0. PHS hosts Baldwin-Woodville in a key league contest Tuesday at Biggs Field at 5 p.m.
The Prescott High School Baseball Team is ranked No. 4 in Division 2 and did nothing to hurt that raking this weekend, edging Baldwin-Woodville at home Thursday by an 8-7 score and downing Altoona Saturday evening by a 5-1. score. The Cards are 5-1 overall and their win over B-W gives them a 1-0 record in the MBC. Prescott is in action again Tuesday, at Amery.
Precott's Track and Field Team competed in the New Richmond Relays Friday. PHS finished 12th in the boys' team standings out of 15 schools while the girls' were 13th. Both the boys and girls 1600-meter sprint medley relays finished fifth. The girls' 800-meter relay team finished in fourth place and the 3200 relay finished fifth. The boys' 1600-meter throwers' relay team finished sixth. Top individual performances included Westy Bartsch third place in the shot put, Chase Zeimet's sixth place in the pole vault and Haylee Yeager's seventh place throw in the shot put.
PHS tracksters will be in action Tuesday in the St. Croix Central Invitational in Hammond.