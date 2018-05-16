PHS Track and Field Teams compete in MBC Meet

OSCEOLA - The Prescott High School Track and Field Team competed in the annual Middle Border Conference Meet held at Osceola High School Tuesday.
The Cardinals placed fifth in the girls' team standings and finished sixth in the boys' team standings, both improvements over last year's finishes at the bottom of the team standings. Osceola won both the boys' and girls' team titles.
PHS also had several conference champions unlike last year's meet. Freshman Abby Syverson won the 200-meter dash, senior Katie Burmood is the long jump champion, Westy Bartsch won both the shot put and discus titles and Prescott won the girls 400 and 800 relay crowns with the girls' 400 team setting a new school record.
Prescott will next compete Monday, May 21 in the WIAA Division 2 Amery Regional Meet.