PHS Track and Field Team competes in sectional meet today

COLBY - It won’t be a van but a school bus transporting Prescott High School Track and Field athletes to the WIAA Division 2 Colby Sectional Meet today at Colby High School.
That’s because there will be a large contingent of PHS athletes, competing in the meet and hoping to snag a top four place to qualify for the state meet in La Crosse the following weekend after qualifying in the WIAA Division 2 Amery Regional Meet this past Monday, May 21.
Automatic qualifiers for Thursday’s sectional were the Cardinals' regional champions. Prescott was led by 1-2 finish by freshman Tori Benck and senior Katie Burmood in the long jump. Benck won the event with a leap of 16 feet even. Also taking first was fellow freshman Abby Syverson in the 200-meter dash in: 26.81 seconds.
PHS will have four relay teams competing in the girls’ meet led by the regional champion 400-meter team of Burmood, Syverson, Benck and Grace Carlson, winning in a time of :50.93 seconds, another school record. Prescott also placed second in the 800-meter relay, third in the 1600 and fourth in the 3200.
Other individual girls’ qualifiers (those finishing in the top four) include Haylee Yeager, fourth in the shot put; Carlson, second in the 100-meter dash and Megan Gilles, second in the 300-meter low hurdles.
Qualifying for the boys is Westy Bartsch in the discus and shot put where he finished second in both. He will be aiming to qualify for his seccond straight state meet. Dylan Rieken qualified by placing fourth in the 3200-meter run and Cody Hauenstein made it by finishign third in the 800-neter run. PHS’s 1600-meter boys’ relay team also made the cut by finishing fourth.
According to the heat sheets for today's sectional meet, which begins at 3:30 p.m. with field events, PHS athletes are in good position in most of their events to hopefully finish in the top four.
