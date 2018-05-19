PHS Softball Team wins MBC title outright

The Cardinals, 18-2 overall and 12-1 in the MBC, made the big hits in the latter innings to put the game away. Makenzie Carey, Kaelyn Lewis and Katelyn Miller all hit RBI-doubles and Isabella Lenz belted a three-run homer to right field to end the contest in the sixth. Fellow freshman Sydney Matzek was the winning pitcher.
PHS hosts its final regular season contest Monday vs. Baldwin-Woodville. Next Wednesday the Cards' will host a WIAA Division 3 regional tournament semifinal game starting at 5 p.m.
|Team photo of the 2018 Middle Border Conference Champions