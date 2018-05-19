Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Saturday, May 19, 2018

PHS Softball Team wins MBC title outright

The No. 6 ranked Prescott High School Softball Team claimed the outright Middle Border Conference title for the first time since 2010 after 12-0, six-inning win over New Richmond Friday at Biggs Field in Prescott.

The Cardinals, 18-2 overall and 12-1 in the MBC, made the big hits in the latter innings to put the game away. Makenzie Carey, Kaelyn Lewis and Katelyn Miller all hit RBI-doubles and Isabella Lenz  belted a three-run homer to right field to end the contest in the sixth. Fellow freshman Sydney Matzek was the winning pitcher.

PHS hosts its final regular season contest Monday vs. Baldwin-Woodville. Next Wednesday the Cards' will host a WIAA Division 3 regional tournament semifinal game starting at 5 p.m.

Team photo of the 2018 Middle Border Conference Champions


