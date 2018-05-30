PHS Softball team downs Altoona in sectional semfinals

Prescott had 10 hits in the ballgame but benefited more from Railroader mistakes such as fielding errors and wild pitches which helped the Cardinals score their runs and advance base runners.
PHS broke a 2-2 tie in the third inning with two outs as both Isabella Lenz and Haley Miner scored on Altoona, 19-7 overall, errors to make the score 4-2. Mackenzie Carey then ripped an two-RBI double to make the score 6-2. Lenz also hit RBI-double herself in the fourth inning and another in the sixth as PHS outscored Altoona 9-2 in the latter innings.
Prescott had several impressive defensive plays including two big outfield catches by centerfielder Sammi Zuehlsdorf, a 4-6-3 double play turned by Carey and PHS shortstop Katelyn Miller and a catch in right field by Miner to end the ballgame. Miller fielded several sharply hit grounders to her and made the throws to first baseman Kaelyn Lewis for key outs.
"It's an old homage in softball and baseball that if you're strong up the middle you're going to have a pretty good team," PHS head coach Matt Smith said. "Well for us players in our middle like Katelyn, Mackenzie and Sammi really stepped up for us today on defense."
Prescott, 21-3 overall, advances to its first sectional final contest since 2009 but it has to await its opponent. Rain ended the other semifinal match-up between Amery and Maple Northwestern in Maple yesterday with Amery ahead 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth inning. The game will be resumed today, weather permitting. The section final is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. in Cumberland.
|Prescott shortstop Katelyn Miller with one of many throws to first baseman Kaelyn Lewis for outs against Altoona in yesterday's sectional semifinal.