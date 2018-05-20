Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Sunday, May 20, 2018

PHS Baseball team on a roll, six-game winning streak

The No. 8 ranked Prescott High School Baseball Team kept its winning streak rolling over the weekend, winning four-games all at Firehall Field where they have not lost this season.

PHS first swept Somerset in a doubleheader Thursday by scores of 6-1 and 3-2 in five innings. Then on Friday the Cardinals avenged an earlier loss to Amery by whipping the Warriors 10-3. Prescott stepped out of conference play Saturday and took down Stanley-Boyd by a 9-2 score.

Prescott has a 13-3 overall record, 4-2 in the Middle Border Conference. PHS concludes its regular season this week Monday at home vs. New Richmond and Tuesday at Osceola.


