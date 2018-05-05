PCE's Prescott Community Conversations - Autism: A Family Lives Beyond the Label this Monday

Autism: A Family Lives Beyond the Label this Monday, May 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Prescott High School Library.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 68 children have been identified as having an autism spectrum disorder. Join the Moreland family for an indepth look at autism and how it affects all family members. Not only will you walk away with a better understanding of what autism is, but you'll hear first-hand accounts about the various therapies the family has tried, the bullying that Lindsay endured, and how a family can live and thrive with a diagnosis of autism. There will be an open discussion time built into the evening for community to ask questions. This talk is meant for anyone interested in learning more about autism and also for families who live with autism.
Suggested audience: 10th grade through adults
A free will offering of $2 suggested. Presenters: The presenters are Lauri, Lindsey and Brittany Moreland. Hope you can join us and the Morelands!