New Deer Farm Regulations on The West Side May 21

Governor Scott Walker’s call for new regulations for deer farms in western Wisconsin will be the topic of discussion on The West Side Monday, May 21 at 10 a.m. on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls.
George Meyer, executive director of the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, and Dave Clausen, retired veterinarian and former Natural Resources Board member, will join Rich Kremer to discuss Wisconsin’s 376 deer farms and the spread of chronic wasting disease among deer.
Scott Goetzka, owner of Woods and Meadow Game Preserve in Knapp, Jackson County, and Laurie Seale, owner of Maple Hill Farms in Gilman, will also join the program to address the potential effects that Walker’s new regulations will have on deer farmers.
The West Side is a call-in program focused on issues specific to western Wisconsin. The show airs on Mondays at 10 a.m. on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a live stream at www.wrfw887.com. Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at 1-800-228-5615. Archives are available at www.wpr.org/programs/west-side-rich-kremer.