Memorial Day activities in Prescott area

An honor guard with members from American Legion Post 61 of Prescott and the VFW Post 9060 of Pierce County will travel throughout the western Pierce County area providing a Memorial Day honor ceremony with a 21-gun salute.
The honor guard will meet at the American Legion Post 61 on Pearl St. in Prescott and start there at 8:30 a.m. Rifles will be fired at 9 a.m. Then the honor guard will head over to the Prescott Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Prescott for a ceremony starting at 9:15 a.m., followed by St. Mary’s Cemetery in Big River at 9:30 a.m., St. John’s UCC Cemetery in Oak Grove at 9:45 a.m.; then back to Mercord Mill Park in Prescott at 10 a.m. for a ceremony between the bridges at 10:15 a.m.
The honor guard will then join the Prescott Memorial Day Parade line-up at 10:30 a.m., which starts at Prescott Middle School. The parade will go through town onwards to the Veteran’s Triangle at St. Joseph’s and Pine Glen cemeteries for a service at 11:15 a.m.
After the service, people are invited to the Memorial Day Chicken Feed at Freedom Park with eat-in and take-out available. The feed is serving Ptacek IGA’s famous BBQ chicken dinners (including potato salad, beans and bun). Also being served is hot dogs, pop, water, beer and wine coolers. The event is sponsored by the Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce.\