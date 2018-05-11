Malone Teacher Greg Lenn named Top 9 Teacher by Fox 9 in Cities

Lenn was honored during a school assembly this morning which included students from both Malone schools in the Malone Intermediate School gymnasium. A camera crew and broadcast TV was at the assembly. Lenn was unaware of the award beforehand.
Lenn was chosen through a process which included nominations for hundreds of teachers in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Read more in next week's Prescott Journal, on newsstand's Wednesday, May 16.
|Malone Intermediate School Teacher Greg Lenn stands with his wife and mother (far left) during a school assembly honoring him as a Top 9 Teacher from Fox 9 KMSP-TV in the Twin Cities. Malone Prinicpal Deanne Edlefsen is speaking at the podium.