Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Call (715) 941-4842 or email: ads@prescottjournal.net

Friday, May 11, 2018

Malone Teacher Greg Lenn named Top 9 Teacher by Fox 9 in Cities

Malone Intermediate School Teacher Greg Lenn was named a Top 9 Teacher by Fox 9 KMSP Channel 9 TV station in the Twin Cities.

Lenn was honored during a school assembly this morning which included students from both Malone schools in the Malone Intermediate School gymnasium. A camera crew and broadcast TV was at the assembly. Lenn was unaware of the award beforehand.

Lenn was chosen through a process which included nominations for hundreds of teachers in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Read more in next week's Prescott Journal, on newsstand's Wednesday, May 16.

Malone Intermediate School Teacher Greg Lenn stands with his wife and mother (far left) during a school assembly honoring him as a Top 9 Teacher from Fox 9 KMSP-TV in the Twin Cities. Malone Prinicpal Deanne Edlefsen is speaking at the podium.

Posted by at

Blog Archive