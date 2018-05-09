Local unemployment rate numbers released

St. Croix County’s rate was estimated at 3.3%. For comparison, St. Croix’s final rate for February was 3.7% and January’s final rate was 3.3%. One year ago, the county’s unemployment rate was estimated at 3.7%.
St. Croix, Pierce, Polk, and Dunn counties comprise Wisconsin’s Greater St. Croix Valley. In addition to St. Croix referenced above, March’s preliminary rate in Dunn was estimated at 3.5% followed by Pierce at 3.6% and 4.7% in Polk. The current rates in all four counties are lower than the rates for March 2017.
St. Croix and Pierce counties are included in the 16-county Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington MN-WI metro area. The March 2018 unemployment rate for the Twin Cities was estimated at 3.3%, which is lower than the final rates of 3.4% for both February and January. The unemployment rate in the Twin Cities was 3.8% in March 2017.
DWD said preliminary unemployment rates for March declined in all 72 counties when compared to March 2017. Sixty-three (63) of the 72 counties tied or reached their lowest March unemployment rates on current record. The rates ranged from 2.2% in Dane County to 6.8% in Iron.
Dane County had the lowest rate in March at 2.2% followed by Ozaukee (2.4%), Sheboygan (also at 2.4%), Washington (2.6%), and Waukesha (also at 2.6%). Iron County had the highest rate in March at 6.8%, followed by Bayfield (6.5%), Adams (5.6%), Burnett (also at 5.6%), and Sawyer (5.5%).
The March 2018 preliminary unemployment rates decreased in all of Wisconsin’s 32 municipalities with population bases of least 25,000 residents when compared to March 2017. Twenty-one (21) of the 32 largest municipalities reached their lowest March unemployment rates on current record. Rates ranged from 2.0% in Fitchburg to 4.6% in Racine.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate for Wisconsin in March was estimated at 2.9%, which is the same as February’s final rate but lower than January’s final rate of 3.2%. One year ago, the state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 3.3%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in Minnesota in March 2018 was estimated at 3.2%, which is the same as February’s final rate but lower than January’s final rate of 3.3%. Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted rate one year ago was 3.6%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in the U.S. for March was estimated at 4.1%, which is the same as the final rates for both February and January. One year ago the U.S. rate (seasonally adjusted) was estimated at 4.5%.
Wisconsin’s preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for March 2018 was estimated at 68.6% which is the same as the final rate for February and higher than the final rate of 68.5% for January. One year ago, Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate was 68.3%. The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for the U.S. in March was estimated at 62.9% which is lower than February’s final rate of 63.0% but higher than January’s final rate of 62.7%. One year ago, the labor force participation rate in the U.S. was 63.0%.
March’s estimates are preliminary and are subject to revision within the next few weeks.