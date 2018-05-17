Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Thursday, May 17, 2018

Local sports standings and schedules


Middle Border Conference Sports Standings

Middle Border Conference Baseball
Team                                       Conf.  
*New Richmond                      5-0
Baldwin-Woodville                  3-2
Ellsworth                                  3-2
Prescott                                   3-2
Osceola                                    2-3
St. Croix Central                      2-3         
Amery                                      1-4
Somerset                                  1-4       
*Clinched tie for conference title
(The title is New Richmond’s third in
a row and 21st in school history)
                Tuesday, May 8
Amery 4, Prescott 3
Osceola 10, Somerset 0
New Richmond 17, Baldwin-Woodville 3
Ellsworth 11, St. Croix Central 7
               Friday, May 11
Osceola 6, Amery 4
Baldwin-Woodville 9, St. Croix Central 4
Ellsworth 3, Somerset 1
            Saturday, May 12
New Richmond 4, Prescott 3
           This Week’s Games
            Tuesday, May 15
New Richmond 9, Amery 1
Baldwin-Woodville 10, Somerset 1
Ellsworth 3, Osceola 2
Prescott 10, St. Croix Central 0
           Thursday, May 17
Amery at Ellsworth
Osceola at Baldwin-Woodville
New Richmond at St. Croix Central
Prescott at Somerset
         Next Week’s Games
           Tuesday, May 22
Prescott at Osceola
Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville
New Richmond at Somerset
St. Croix Central at Amery
End of the regular season

Middle Border Conference Softball
Team                                       Conf.  
Prescott                                     10-1
Baldwin-Woodville                    9-2
Ellsworth                                    9-3
Amery                                         8-5
Osceola                                       5-7
Somerset                                     3-8
New Richmond                           2-9
St. Croix Central                        1-11
              Last Week’s Games
                Tuesday, May 8
Amery 6, 4, Somerset 0,0
Ellsworth 17, New Richmond 2
Osceola 8, 5, St. Croix Central 4, 7
              Thursday, May 10
Amery 5, 11, New Richmond 3, 0
Prescott 17, 6, St. Croix Central 2, 3
Ellsworth 7, Osceola 1
Baldwin-Woodville 8, Somerset 0
                Friday, May 11
Baldwin-Woodville 5, Amery 2
Prescott 17, Ellsworth 4
Somerset 6, St. Croix Central 5
New Richmond 12, Osceola 7
          This Week’s Games
            Monday, May 14
Baldwin-Woodville 4, Prescott 2
            Tuesday, May 15
Osceola at Somerset
Prescott 3, Amery 2
Baldwin-Woodville 9, New Richmond 4
Ellsworth 14, St. Croix Central 0
           Thursday, May 17
Baldwin-Woodville at Osceola
Amery at Ellsworth
St. Croix Central at New Richmond
Somerset at Prescott
            Friday, May 18
Ellsworth at Somerset
New Richmond at Prescott
St. Croix Central at Baldwin-Woodville
        Next Week’s Games
           Monday, May 21
Baldwin-Woodville at Prescott
End of the regular season

Middle Border Conference Golf
(Final standings)
Team                                       Pts
*New Richmond                      76
Amery                                      65
St. Croix Central                      55
Baldwin-Woodville                 53
Ellsworth                                 44
Osceola                                   36
Somerset                                 18
Prescott                                  15
(New Richmond wins its first title
since 2015 and 17th in school history)


      
       St. Croix Valley Baseball League
              Standings and Schedule
                      (as of May 17)
                     South Division
Team                                         W-L
Bay City                                     1-0
Elmwood                                    0-0
Hager City                                  0-0
Plum City                                   0-0
Prescott                                     0-0
Ellsworth                                   0-1

                  North Division
Team                                         W-L
Menomonie                                1-0
Hudson                                       0-0
New Richmond                          0-0                                        
River Falls                                 0-0
Spring Valley                             0-0
Osceola                                      0-1
         Last Week’s Games
          Saturday, May 12
Bay City 6, Ellsworth 3
         This Week’s Games       
        Wednesday, May 16
Menomonie 11, Osceola 10
            Friday, May 18
Hudson at New Richmond
Elmwood at Hager City
          Saturday, May 19
Ellsworth at Hudson
Elmwood at Spring Valley
           Sunday, May 20
Spring Valley at Plum City
Hager City at Bay City





       


    

 




       
        

