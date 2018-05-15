Hat Day fundraiser at Malone Schools to raise money for WBCA All-Star Game and Coach Johnson

Malone Schools are having a Hat Day Fundraiser on Wednesday, May 16th to support our All Star Coach Nick Johnson who has been selected to be the head coach in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All Star Games this June in the Wisconsin Dells.
You can donate $1, or more if you'd like, so your child can wear a hat during school. Checks can be made out to Malone Elementary. The donations raised will go to fight childhood cancer by contributing to the MACC Fund. This is quite an achievement and great honor, as only a select few coaches from the entire state of Wisconsin are selected to participate in this event.
Every All-Star participant and Coach must raise monetary donations in order to coach and compete in the games. All proceeds from the donations will go towards one large check present to the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer.) The check is presented each year at halftime of the Milwaukee Bucks MACC Fund game. Since the All Star Games started in 1978, the WBCA has been able to donate over $2.5 Million dollars to help battle Child-hood Cancer.
It is Coach Johnson's goal to be the leading fundraiser for this longtime event in the state of Wisconsin and in helping fight against Childhood Cancer. This is a GREAT Cause to support as the success rate of beating childhood cancer is now near 80%. We want to make that number 100%. Your support is greatly appreciated and let’s show basketball fans across the state how our community sponsors high school basketball and the fight against Childhood Cancer! Please Join in to Show Your Prescott Pride!! Thank you for participating!!
Prescott Middle School is also having a Nick Johnson IPod Fundraiser May 16th.