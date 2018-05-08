First annual Hastings Bike Tour this Saturday

Serious bicyclists are invited to ride the loop around the city. There is an entry fee of $5 per bicyclist and participants should register through www,hastingsmn.gov & click the recreation button. This event is to highlight the wonderful biking loops around Hastings, and soon the link to Prescott, WI will be connected. This means that people can ride all the way from Hastings to Louisiana.
For those who do not participate in the ride, there will be exciting things happening at the Rotary Pavillion from 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Sally Anderson, an expert in sewing vintage clothing, will be wearing her hand crafted dress that would be typical wearing apparel for a woman bicyclist in the late 1890s. Her apparel pattern was taken from a photo that was found in the 1899 time capsule at Central High School in Hastings, showing a young woman with her safety bicycle.
Mr. Michael Gabbrick from Wisconsin will be bringing two antique bicycles which are close to what a young woman of 1899 would have been riding, one a large wheeler. Gabbrick currently holds the world's record for the fastest solo trip across the U.S. on an antique bicycle. These bicycles will not be available for riding, but come and enjoy.
The day's events are in partnership with the National Park Service and Hastings Environmental Protectors.