Class of 2018 graduates from Prescott High School

The PHS Class of 2018 has 93 graduates. The Valedictorian and Salutatorian of the Class of 2018 were Ty Sanford and Katie Burmood. They spoke to the graduates and large crowd in the gymnasium. Also speaking were Prescott Superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza, PHS Principal Josh Fiege and PHS Student Council President Kieran Lapcinski.
The other Top 10 students were Lauren Auleciems, Westy Bartsch, Sarah Burris, Emma Carlson, Madison Dorau, Katelyn Miller, Mari Sommer,
A memorial for Tyler Orpen was set up next to the stage. Orpen, who died in a tragic car accident in July 2016, was a member of this class.
|Lauren Auleciems receives her diploma from Prescott School Board President Mike Matzek. Reading the names of the graduates were Kieran Lapcinski and Hayley Hillman