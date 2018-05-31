City council rescinds appointment to police commission

The Prescott City Council voted to rescind the re-appointment of Ken McNiff to the Prescott Police Commission during its meeting Monday evening.
McNiff had been appointed to the Commission back in September of last year to fill vacancy left by the resignation of Curt Jacobson. However, alderwoman Dar Hintz objected to McNiff's reappointment as he is the custodian of the police department building which Hintz felt was a conflict of interest.
McNiff was hired as a custodian for the City of Prescott back in 2005 but his primary focus was with the police and EMS building, which City Administrator Jayne Brand believed council members were not aware of it at the time of his appointment.
Because all the appointment of McNiff came with several other appointments to various city board's and commissions approved at the last council meeting in one motion, all of those appointment had to be re-voted on with McNiff's turned down by the council.