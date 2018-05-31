Carpenter Nature Center releases summer schedule

HASTINGS, Minn. - As you make your warm weather plans, don’t forget to include some of the Carpenter Nature Center adventures listed below. Space is limited at most programs, so please don't forget to RSVP by calling 651-437-4359.
UPCOMING PROGRAMS
June 2: Minnesota Campus Bio-blitz
8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Learn from bird, invertebrate, reptile, amphibian, and plant experts in a fun day of citizen science. Join inventory teams in restored prairies, riparian habitats, and wooded bluff lands to discover and document species. All ages are welcome. Meet at the CNC Trailside Lodge: 12355 St. Croix Trail S., Hastings. To get involved, contact Jennifer@carpenternaturecenter.org or call 651-437-4359. This event is FREE. Please call 651-437-4359 to RSVP.
8:00—10:00 a.m.
Learn to identify birds with local experts. Binoculars and field guides will be available to use or you may bring your own. Come to one or all of the hikes. Program Fee: $6 or FREE for ‘Friends of CNC,’ SCVBC members and Hastings HS students. Please call 651-437-4359 to RSVP.
8:00 - 10:00 a.m.
300 E. Cove Road, Hudson
June 15: Preschool Storytime: Fabulous Frogs
10:00 – 11:00 a.m.
These programs introduce children ages 2-5 to nature in a fun and safe environment. Listen to stories, spend time outdoors, make a craft and meet CNC’s live animals. Programs sell out fast. Call ahead to register. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Program Fee: $5 per child. Please call 651-437-4359 to RSVP.
June 20 & June 27: Natural Challenges: Yoga on the Bluff
6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Experience the beauty of the St. Croix River while moving through a combination of yoga sequences designed to align the body and mind. Bring your own mat. Program Fee: $6 per person for one session or $30 per person for all six sessions (June 20, June 27, July 11, July 18, July 25, August 1). FREE for Hastings YMCA and CNC members, although a donation to help cover the cost of instruction is greatly appreciated. Please RSVP by calling 651-437-4359.
June 22: Public Bird Banding
8:30 a.m. - Noon
Have you ever wondered what bird banding is all about? Our bird banders welcome you to see songbirds up close and learn about the birds who share our ecosystem. Banding runs continuously for the full 3 ½ hours, but visitors may come and go at any time. Please call 651-437-4359 to RSVP so we know you are coming. Donations of bird seed or suet will be greatly appreciated in lieu of a program fee.
June 26: Youth Archery
5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Children ages 6—12 years are invited to visit CNC to learn the basics of archery from local experts. Start with learning about archery technique and safety, and then try your hand at shooting a bow and arrow. No experience necessary, and all equipment is provided. This program is being offered for free thanks to a generous grant from the MN DNR and our expert volunteer team. Please call 651-437-4359 to register.
UPCOMING EVENTS
July 23: 1 p.m. shotgun start
Enjoy a day of golf at the Afton Alps Golf Course in support of Carpenter Nature Center. All proceeds fund environmental education and habitat conservation at CNC. Whether you’re an experienced or beginning golfer, you’ll have fun at this 18-hole best ball tournament with shotgun start. Meals are catered by Colossal Café. Fees include box lunches, green fees, carts, dinner, and a donation to CNC. Hole sponsorships are available. Visit the CNC website or call Erika at 651-437-4359 to request a registration form. Fee: $95 per golfer or $380 for a team of four.
Aug 25 • 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
CNC welcomes you to celebrate art and nature on our Wisconsin Campus. Enjoy music, fine arts and crafts, and food from local artisans. Take in the beautiful scenery of this outdoor event, and visit the CNC tent to meet some of our live animal ambassadors. This event will take place rain or shine, so come prepared for the weather. A portion of all proceeds support environmental education and habitat conservation at Carpenter Nature Center.
CNC ON THE ROAD:
July 25: Joseph Jenkins Lecture Series: Nature’s Cutest Killer – 7:00 p.m.
Cable Natural History Museum in Cable, Wisconsin
CNC’s Executive Director speaking on Carpenter Nature Center’s Northern Saw-whet Owl research.
SIGN UP TODAY FOR CNC SUMMER CAMP
It’s not too early to start planning summer adventures. Be certain to make a CNC summer camp part of your youngster’s year. Scholarship opportunities are available. To register, or request more information, please contact Mayme@CarpenterNatureCenter.org
Nature Nuts (ages 5 & 6) • June 18-22 FULL
Fishing Fun (ages 6-11) • June 20 & July 11 open
Raptor Camp (ages 11 & up) • June 25-27 open
Pioneers (ages 7 & 8) • July 9-13 FULL
Pathfinders (ages 11+) • July 16-20 FULL
Canoe Trip (ages 12+) • July 24-26 FULL
Explorers (ages 9-11) • July 30-Aug 3 a few spots left
PROGRAMS AND EVENTS JUST AROUND THE CORNER:
July 7: Minnesota Campus Bird Hike
July 12: Youth Archery
July 14: Wisconsin Campus Bird Hike
July 18 Birding in the Wisconsin Prairie
July 23: St. Croix Valley Scramble
August 10: Meteor Madness
August 25: Carpenter Art Festival
August 30: Mars Starwatch with Mike Lynch
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES:
Interested in becoming more involved at Carpenter Nature Center? We have volunteer opportunities for everyone including greeting visitors, data entry, teaching school groups, weeding gardens, and more. The fall is one of our busiest times and we could really use your help. Come and join our fun, friendly family. You will be glad you did. The next volunteer orientation meeting is scheduled for June 5, at 7 p.m. Please contact alan@CarpenterNatureCenter.org or call 651-437-4359 for details.
HELP KEEP CARPENTER NATURE CENTER OPEN 361 DAYS A YEAR We want you to know that we are grateful for your help. We couldn’t do it without you.
Financial donations to CNC are generally 100 percent tax-deductible and you can rest assured that every dollar you donate is stretched as far as it can go to reach as many students as possible. Your official CNC Thank You Letter provides the proof you need to claim your donation as a tax-deduction if you itemize. If you have misplaced your letter please do not hesitate to contact Erika@carpenternaturecenter.org or 651-437-4359 for another copy. You can become a “Friend of CNC” through our website or through GiveMN. You can also view our current wish list and find out which items we need…such as green cardstock, battery-powered reciprocating saw, and kitchen-sized trash bags (compostable and non-compostable).
Carpenter Nature Center is a regional asset because of the many wonderful people involved at all levels throughout its history. Thank you for helping keep nature and environmental education a vital part of our children’s lives, and for helping keep Carpenter Nature Center open to the public 361 days a year.