Barn fire in Plum City injuries one, kills cattle

During the fire, a male subject identified as Joshua Benck, 24 from Plum City, sustained injuries and was transported by Plum City/ Maiden Rock Ambulance service to Red Wing Mayo.
The barn owned by Scott and Sara Smith sustained significant damage, a number of dairy cattle perished and others injured as a result of the fire. The actual cause of fire remains under investigation.
The Plum City/Union Fire department was assisted on scene by the Durand Fire Department, Elmwood Fire Department, Spring Valley Fire Department, Ellsworth Fire Department, Plum City/Maiden Rock Ambulance, Ellsworth Medic and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.