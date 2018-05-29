Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Barn fire in Plum City injuries one, kills cattle

PLUM CITY - On Thursday May 24, 2018 at approximately 8:45 p.m., the Pierce County Dispatch Center received information of a barn fire on 150th St.  in the Town of Union where 50 head of cattle were reported to be inside of the barn at the time of the call. Plum City/Union Fire and Pierce County Deputies initially responded. 

During the fire, a male subject identified as Joshua Benck, 24 from Plum City, sustained injuries and was transported by Plum City/ Maiden Rock Ambulance service to Red Wing Mayo.  

The barn owned by Scott and Sara Smith sustained significant damage, a number of dairy cattle perished and others injured as a result of the fire. The actual cause of fire remains under investigation. 

The Plum City/Union Fire department was assisted on scene by the Durand Fire Department, Elmwood Fire Department, Spring Valley Fire Department, Ellsworth Fire Department, Plum City/Maiden Rock Ambulance, Ellsworth Medic and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.


