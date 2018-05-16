Arrest made in stabbing incident at Prescott residence

One person was arrested in a stabbing incident which reportedly took place yesterday afternoon at a home on the corner of Ash and Court streets in Prescott.
The incident was reported just after 11 a.m. The injured person reportedly went to the Prescott Firehall on nearby Flora St. for help and was then taken to a hospital. Prescott PD and Pierce County Sheriff's deputies converged on the home and the suspect was arrested after a stand-off lasting several hours.
Jason John Kulla, 46, Prescott, was arrested by Prescott PD and booked into Pierce County Jail in Ellsworth at 4:32 p.m. for causing great bodily harm with intent.
As a result of the incident and to a report of threats being made, Prescott schools kept all programming and recess indoors and dismissal was delayed by 20 minutes according to Prescott Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard Spicuzza.