Successful day on diamond for PHS

Both the Prescott High School Baseball and Softball Teams were successful in their first competition on their respective home diamonds yesterday afternoon.
The PHS softball team swept a doubleheader over Glenwood City at Biggs Field by scores of 3-0 and 2-1. The Cardinals are 3-0 overall have an important Middle Border Conference game this afternoon at home vs. Ellsworth beginning at 5 p.m., their first MBC contest of the season.
Meanwhile across town at Firehall Field, the PHS baseball team opened its 2018 season with a 10-0 shutout of Hudson in six innings. Winning pitcher Andrew Rozmairek threw six shutout innings while Hunter Daymond, Payton Brownell and Joe Roosen all hit two-RBI singles. Derek Rundquist hit an RBI-triple.
Prescott baseball hosts Osceola Friday beginning at 5 p.m.