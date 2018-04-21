St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour and Sale May 11-13

This springtime, self-guided tour is anticipated by all who enjoy handmade pottery. It is nationally recognized as a gathering of exceptional potters. Always held on Mothers' Day weekend, "The Tour" is an opportunity to enjoy the hospitality of local potters in their rural studios. This year, you can meet 54 accomplished guest potters from around the nation who have each been invited by their host potter especially for this weekend event...
Begun in 1993 as an outgrowth of potters' individual studio sales, “The Tour” is hosted by eight of Minnesota’s career studio pottery professionals. They take pride in maintaining its welcoming "open house" hospitality at their various studios. The event has grown to be a once-a-year opportunity to lay your hands on thousands of pots and to meet and talk with a total of 62 potters. This friendly, face-to-face connection between makers and users of pottery has proven satisfying to visitors and potters alike. Visitors have reported finding, "Unexpectedly warm hospitality", "The highest quality anywhere", and "Stuff that I can afford and is American made..
The seven host pottery sites are: Linda Christianson's unique studio and log home nestled in a clearing in the woods, Will Swanson and Janel Jacobson's studio close by Wild River State Park, Guillermo Cuellar's hilltop home and studio overlooking the St. Croix River, Richard Vincent's oak-shaded backyard studio, Jeff Oestreich's early Minnesota farmstead remade into home and studio, Ani Kasten's pottery gallery-in-a-barn (formerly Connee Mayeron’s), and Matt Krousey's picturesque, woodland home and studio.
"The Tour" has earned a reputation as a source of high-quality, functional pottery and an intriguing array of distinctive, ceramic expression. This year the potters are coming from sixteen states and England. They are bringing a wide range of handmade ceramics to offer for sale. Their work ranges from everyday functional to sculptural and/or decorative, from rustic to refined, from whimsical to sublime.
Visiting potters repeatedly say that they enjoy the knowledgeable and appreciative audience that they find in Minnesota. The energy invested in months of creative handwork seems to be matched by the anticipation and appreciation of visitors. One visitor remarked about his day in the country, "It's the kind of event where you want to bring your friends along so you can talk about what you saw!"
The seven pottery studios are located in the upper St. Croix River valley, in Chisago County, less than a one hour drive from Minneapolis and St. Paul. Admission to all the studios is free and open to everyone.
Visit www.minnesotapotters.com <http://www.minnesotapotters.com/> for a printable map, photos, and more information about this year’s participating potters or call 651-674-4555.
Also, check out this recent video produced by The American Craft Council: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GE_5DZvQAUE&feature=share <https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GE_5DZvQAUE&feature=share>
|A pot produced by tour participant Ernest Miller