Spring Flood Run 2018 takes place today

The 53rd annual Flood Run takes place today as motorcycle riders travel the circuit from Lakeland, Minn. down to Winona, Minn. and back all along the highways which straddle the Mississippi River, Hwy. 35 in Wisconsin and Hwy. 61 in Minnesota.
The Flood Run began in 1965 with a dozen motorcycle riders that drove
from the cities to Winona to help sandbag during their historic flood.
Over the years, a fall run was added as well, with the connecting
mission being the support of Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. The ride is sponsored by the St. Croix Valley Riders Association
The ride will begin at 10:30 a.m.