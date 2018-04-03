Spring Election today, polls open until 8 p.m.

There are several important races facing voters in the Prescott community and western Pierce County in next Tuesday’s, April 3 spring election. Polls are now open and close at 8 p.m.
This year’s Prescott School Board elections has attracted four candidates for two seats. One of those seats is held by current incumbent Tanya Holub and the other is open as Board President Mark Helmer has decided not to run for another term. This will be Holub’s first election after being appointed to the board back in 2015.
The three non-incumbent candidates are Pat Block, Jim Reichert and Woodson Lynes. Both Block and Reichert are longtime Prescott residents while Lynes and Holub have lived in the Prescott community for a short while but their children attend school in Prescott along with Block’s. Block currently works as an architect for a firm in Minneapolis and is a volunteer coach and organizer with Prescott Community Recreation (PCR) and PHS football team. Lynes is an airline pilot, and Holub works as a school psychologist with the South Washington County, Minn. School District and has been a teacher in both St. Paul and Minneapolis. Reichert has attended school board meetings for the past 17 years and has been involved as a citizen member of school board ad-hoc committees.
Only the top two vote-getters out of the four candidates will be elected to the Prescott School Board and one of their first orders of business is deciding on a new Board President with Helmer’s departure.
In another contested race locally, Oak Grove Township Board Supervisor Debra McClure is being challenged by Nate Green for the District No. IV seat. Green is a member of the town’s Planning Commission. Incumbent Supervisor Gene Schommer is also up for re-election to his District No. III seat and has no opposition on the ballot.
No other township board seats are up for election. On the county board there is only one contested supervisor’s election and that is for the District No. 8 seat held by Ken Snow of Spring Valley as he is being challenged by Paula Lugar. Local incumbents Bob Mercord (District No. 1 – Prescott), LeRoy Peterson (District No. 2 – Clifton), Jerry Kosin (District No. 15 – Oak Grove) and Jeffery Holst (District No. 16 – Diamond Bluff) face no opposition listed on the ballot.
Also facing no opposition on the ballot for re-election is Prescott Mayor Dave Hovel. Two seats on the city council have no official candidates at all. However there are two write-in candidates for the council: current incumbent Josh Gergen, who re-considered his decision to step down from the board a few months ago and is running as a write-in candidate for Wards 5 &6 while Bailey Rouna is running as a write-in candidate for an At-Large seat on the council.
There are two statewide elections, one for the State Supreme Court and the other a referendum question. The seat on the Supreme Court is currently held by Justice Michael Gableman who is retiring. The candidates for the seat to serve the 10-year term are Milwaukee County Judge Rebecca Dallet and Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock.The referendum questions concerns the elimination of the office of State Treasurer, yes or no.
Polling places are located at the town halls of Clifton, Oak Grove and Diamond Bluff townships along with the City Building in Prescott.