Sen. Baldwin announces state will receive $7 million in election security grant funding

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin announced that Wisconsin will receive nearly $7 million in federal funding to help ensure those on the front lines of combatting election interference – state and local election officials – have the resources to upgrade election technology, improve cybersecurity training and help prevent future cyberattacks.
Senator Baldwin recently voted for the FY18 omnibus, which includes $380 million dollars in funding for election security grants to help states protect their election systems. The Election Assistance Commission has announced that Wisconsin’s share will be $6,978,318. The federal funds will be available immediately and states must provide a short plan for how they will use the funds and agree to a five percent match within two years of receiving the funds.
“Russia is a hostile foreign power that directed an attack on our democracy that interfered with our 2016 elections. American intelligence officials have made it clear that foreign adversaries are currently working to undermine U.S. elections,” said Senator Baldwin. “This federal funding will help ensure state and local election officials have the information and resources they need to protect our elections from foreign influence.”
The federal funding allows state and local election officials’ flexibility to make determinations about what is most needed in their own jurisdictions, and can be used for:
o Replace outdated voting machines that do not provide a voter verified paper record;
o Implement a post-election audit system that provides a high-level of confidence in the accuracy of final vote tallies;
o Upgrade election computer systems to address cyber vulnerabilities;
o Facilitate cyber security training for the state chief election official's office and local election officials;
o Implement established cybersecurity best practices for election systems; and fund other activities that will improve the security of elections for federal office.
The FY18 omnibus passed Congress last week and was signed into law by President Trump last Friday.
More information on the Wisconsin election security grant funding is available here.
An online version of this release is available here.