Prescott Senior Gathering Place Schedule

The Prescott Senior Gathering Place is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Located at the Prescott Intermediate School (old HS) at 1220 St Croix St. Prescott. Use door G5 at NW corner of lower level.
The Sewing/Quilting group welcomes new members. Bring your own machine and project. The group gathers in Room G9.
Meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Water Tower during the week. For reservations: Contact Joanne 715-262-5195.
This month’s book is “Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green. The book club will meet on April 24 at 1:30 p.m. The Book Club has also decided on its books for the summer. Contact the Senior Gathering Place if you are interested in joining the club!
Special events for April include the Meet and Greet on April 5 with Prescott Police Sergeant Jess Neely at 1 p.m. This month’s guest speaker is Mary St. John on April 17 at 1 p.m. and her topic is the website Pinterest. The spring potluck will be on April 17 beginning at 11:30 a.m. Healing Hurt Hearts meets every Tuesday this month from 1-3 p.m. in Room G5 and The Stepping On program to prevent falls will meet from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday’s this month. The program meeting is at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 3.
Tuesday, April 17 – Zumba 9 a.m., Stretching Time 9:30 a.m., Spring Potluck – Social at 11:30 a.m., Lunch at noon; Guest Speaker – Mary St. John speaking about using the website Pinterest. Healing Hurting Hearts Grief Support Group 1-3 p.m. in Room G5.
Wednesday, April 18 – Pickle Ball 9:15 a.m., Games All Day: Cards and Euchre in the afternoon. Sewing 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room G9.
Thursday, April 19 – Zumba at 9 a.m., Yoga at 10 a.m., Stepping On in Room G9 from 1-3 p.m.
Additional programming may be added each month as it becomes available and suggestions for programs are always welcome. Come check it out!
.