Prescott School Board approves grant from Friends of NRA fodunation for trap team

By a 4-1 vote, the Prescott School Board approved the acceptance of a grant in excess of $1,000 to the Prescott Trap Team at its monthly meeting Wednesday evening.
The grant will go towards paying for a new transport trailer for the trap program, which includes both high and middle school students. Money will also go towards a gun and equipment vault to be kept at the Prescott Police Department. Prescott Trap Coach Chris Patraw said the trailer is needed to better and safely transport the team's equipment (guns and ammunition) for distant meets instead of the district's vans.
A condition of the grant was to have a 2x2 sign put on the trailer acknowledging the "Friends of the NRA" a foundation which gives out grants to various outdoors, conservation, trap shooting and hunting groups and teams. Board member Tanya Holub felt this violated district policy which provides guidelines for advertising on district property. But the other members of the board felt the policy was not clear it in itself to strictly the prohibit the accepting the grant.