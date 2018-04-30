Prescott Police Commission meets tonight, possible new police chief hire

The Prescott Police Commission will meet this evening starting at 7:30 p.m. at the City Building at 800 N. Borner St. On the agenda is the hiring of a new police chief.
The Commission had conducted interview with the six remaining candidates (including Interim Chief Rob Funk) the weekend before. The commission had cut down the new applicants to six in a meeting a few weeks before.
The commission may hire a new police tonight coming out of closed session which they will go into after they start the meeting.