Thursday, April 5, 2018

Prescott Pirates release 2018 schedule

The Prescott Pirates amateur baseball team released their 2018 schedule this past Tuesday. The Pirates will begin its regular season at the Plum City Memorial Day Weekend Tournament May 26-28.

Prescott's first home game at Firehall Field will be Saturday, June 2 vs. Bay City. Prescott will play five of its seven home games in the month of June. Games times are at 1 p.m. The final regular season home game will be on Sunday, July 29 vs. New Richmond.

The annual River Rumble against Hastings, Minn., will be on July 20 at 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Hastings. The First National Bank of River Falls - Prescott Branch Tailgater will take place June 3 before the Pirates' home game vs. Hager City. To see the complete schedule got to the Pirates' website.




