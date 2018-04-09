Prescott City Council to hold joint special meeting with Police Commission

The Prescott City Council and the Prescott Police Commission will hold a special joint meeting before the regular city council meeting this evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the City Building at 800 N. Borner St.
The special joint meeting is being held to review the department-wide assessment made by an outside law firm in Bruce, Wisconsin and also public surveys issued about the department.
The city council will then have its regular meeting afterwards. On the agenda will be consideration of the Prescott PD's proposal for a K-9 unit along with accepting bids for the Prescott Public Work's Department 's planned cold storage unit.