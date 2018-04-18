Prescott City Council committees deals with Zwart firing, new assisted living facility

The Personnel Committee of the Prescott City Council approved a settlement offer to long-time Prescott Public Works Director Hank Zwart at its meeting last evening in the City Building.
Zwart was reportedly terminated from his position back on April 2 and was reportedly the subject of closed sessions of recent Personnel Committee meetings. The termination was reportedly due to a complaint from a member of the community. Zwart's lawyer Catherine Munkittrick disputed the incident during the committee meeting and the manner in which Zwart was reportedly fired, which included being escorted to the Public Works building to remove personal belongings and also
involved Prescott PD officers. Zwart's attorney also stated for the record that the city violated several of its employee personnel procedures in the the termination process.
The full city council held its reorganization meeting last evening as well with new member of the council Bailey Ruona taking the oath of office along with newly re-elected Mayor Dave Hovel. Committee assignments were also made.
On Monday, the city Planning Commission agreed to move forward to the full council a plan to construct an assisted living facility and memory care center to be built on the vacant lot on Orrin Rd. The full city council should take up the matter at its next meeting on Monday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m.