Prescott City Council approves borrowing for new fire trucks

The Prescott City Council approved a resolution to borrow money to pay its share for new fire trucks requested by the Prescott Fire and EMS Service Association at its meeting last evening.
The Association proposes replacing three old vehicles, including one dating back to 1976, for two new trucks.
The
resolution is the first step needed to borrow and although passed it does not mean the city will do so until funding is worked out with the other areas covered by the Association i.e. Clifton and Oak Grove townships. Officials from the city and two townships are meeting this evening at 6:30 p.m. at the City Building in Prescott as part of the Inter-governmental Committee to discuss the fire truck proposal.