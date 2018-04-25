PHS track wins girls' team title at B-W meet

BALDWIN - The Prescott High School Track and Field team won the team title at the Baldwin-Woodville Invitational Tuesday at King Field.
PHS won both the 800 and 3200-meter relays and individual winners for girls included freshman Abby Syverson in the 100 and 200-meter dashes and freshman Tori Benck in the 400-meter dash. Prescott numerous top-four finishes in these events and others as well.
Prescott placed third in the boys' team standings out of nine teams. Individual event winners included senior Westy Bartsch in the shot put and junior Joe Lubich in the 400-meter dash.
Prescott will compete in the eight-squad Fuller Invitational Thursday afternoon at Ellsworth High School beginning at 4 p.m.