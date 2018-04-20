PHS spring sports teams finally see seasons start

The first contests for Prescott High School's baseball and softball teams and the first outdoor meet for track and field are on the near-horizon as spring weather finally approaches.
The PHS softball team will host Gale-Etrrick-Trempealeau this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Brown Sports Complex in Hager City. The sandy soil found there is dry enough right now to play on (Ellsworth played its season-opener vs. Osceola there yesterday).
Temperatures reaching into the 50 and 60s possibly 70 by the beginning of next week provides the possibility the PHS baseball team will begin its regular season Monday at home vs. Hudson. There was a chance PHS would open its season in southern Wisconsin in the Wisconsin Dells area vs. New Richmond but those plans have been put on hold due to snowcover there from a recent storm. As of now the game vs. Hudson is still on schedule at 5 p.m.
The Prescott softball team also has a doubleheader Monday scheduled at Baldwin-Woodville.
And if no unexpected snowstorms crop up in the next few days the PHS track and field team will run its first outdoor meet next Tuesday in the Baldwin-Woodville Invitational and the boys' golf team will have its first meet at the Colfax Invitational on Wednesday.