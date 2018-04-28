PHS Sports Round-up - Cardinals teams close week with success

Prescott High School sports teams closed this week, the first week of the spring sports season, with success.
The PHS won back-to-back Middle Border Conference games, 4-1 over Amery at home Thursday and 15-0 at Somerset Friday. The Cardinals are a perfect 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Middle Border Conference.
Prescott's baseball team used a another sixth-inning explosion of runs to down an opponent, this time it was Osceola as the Cards expanded on a 4-0 lead to win 10-0 in six innings at Firehall Field. Cody Rohl pitched several solid innings in his first varsity start form the mound and Corey Kirschbaum's first varsity hit was the game-clinching two-RBI single.
The Cardinal track and field team had plenty of success at the Fuller Invitational in Ellsworth Thursday. The girls' team won the seven-team meet with first place finishes from freshmen Abby Syverson and Tori Benck and wins in three of the relay races. Prescott finished fourth in the boys' team standings but Westy Bartsch won the shot put with a personal best throw of 50 feet and Chase Zeimet also notched a personal best 11-6 mark in the pole vault to finish second. Cody Hauenstein won both the 400 and 800-meter runs.