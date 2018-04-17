PHS hosts 6th International Student Day on April 18

Prescott High School will host the 6th Annual International Student Day on Wednesday, April 18th
Ten students from Ellsworth High School will be visiting Prescott High next Wednesday to share their experiences with students and staff. There will be three students from Portugal, three from Spain, and one each from Mexico, Ghana, Italy and France. Prescott’s exchange students Jonny and Celina from Germany will also be participating. Here is the schedule of the day’s events.
1st Hour: Library discussion with Mr. Glazebrook’s World History and Mrs. Bernick’s Sociology classes
3rd Hour: Library discussion with World Geography and Ms Haas’ Spanish students.
4th Hour: Library discussion with World Geography and Ms. Haas’ Spanish Students
5th Hour: Lunch
6th Hour: Discussion with Advanced Placement United States History Students
7th Hour: Discussion with Advanced Placement United States History Students
8th Hour: Auditorium-Performing Arts Center. All students or staff as well as the public are invited to attend to listen and ask questions of our international guests. The 8th Hour session should begin approximately at 2:30 p.m.
