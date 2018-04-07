PHS athletes score points in Elite Meet held at UW-Stout

MENOMONIE - The Prescott High School Track and Field had several place winners at the Elite Meet held at Johnson Fieldhouse on the University of Wisconsin-Stout campus Friday afternoon.
In the girls' meet, PHS's Abby Syverson placed eighth in the 55-meter dash, fellow freshman Tori Benck placed fifth in the 400-meter dash and Katie Burmood placed fifth in the long jump. In the boys' meet, Westy Bartsch finished third in the shot put with a toss of 47 feet, three inches, Wyatt Holum placed fourth in the high jump and Joe Lubich was also fourth in the 400-meter dash,
Despite facing schools treble their size in numbers, Prescott still finished 10th in the boys' team standings out of the 21 teams competing. PHS was 15th in the girls' team standings.