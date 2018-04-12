Personnel, Planning committees of Prescott City Council to meet next week

The Planning and Personnel committees of the Prescott City Council will have meetings early next week. All meetings are in the city council champers in the City Building at 800 N. Borner St.
The Planning Committee meets Monday, April 16 starting at 6:30 p.m. On the agenda will be discussion of the proposed assisted living and memory center to be located on Orrin Rd. next to the Dollar General store. Also on the agenda is discussion on a Certified Survey Map (CSM) for lots 49 and 50 of the Great Rivers Subdivision.
The Personnel Committee will meet at 6 p.m. just after the reorganization meeting of the city council. The committee will deal with a separation agreement in closed session and then take action on it after the committee comes out of closed session.