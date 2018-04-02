Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Monday, April 2, 2018

One-vehicle accident in Hager City causes injury

On March 31st, 2018, at 7:49 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle crash with injury and property damage located at N1658 CTH. Highway VV.  

The driver, Randy W. Trok, 68 of Hager City, WI, was operating his 1930 Custom Ford Coupe northbound on County Road VV when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the parking lot of N1658 causing property damage before coming to rest. Mr. Trok was transported by Red Wing EMS to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn.  with undetermined injuries. 

Responding to the scene were Hager City First Responders, Red Wing EMS, Ellsworh Fire, and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.  

The crash remains under investigation.
