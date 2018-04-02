One-vehicle accident in Hager City causes injury

On March 31st, 2018, at 7:49 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle crash with injury and property damage located at N1658 CTH. Highway VV.
The
driver, Randy W. Trok, 68 of Hager City, WI, was operating his 1930 Custom Ford
Coupe northbound on County Road VV when he lost control of the vehicle. The
vehicle entered the parking lot of N1658 causing property damage before coming
to rest. Mr. Trok was transported by Red Wing EMS to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with undetermined injuries.
Responding
to the scene were Hager City First Responders, Red Wing EMS, Ellsworh Fire, and
the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
The
crash remains under investigation.