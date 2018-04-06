One dead inside home damaged by fire in Prescott

The fire was reported at 12:53 p.m. and firefighters made their way inside the structure at 1:19 p.m. There they found a deceased elderly male. Release of the subject's name was held pending notification of next of kin.
The south and east sides of the structure were fully engulfed in by flames fueled by high wind gusts. PFD personnel and police were on scene well past 4 p.m.
One Prescott PD officer was treated for smoke inhalation and a minor laceration. Besides Prescott Fire and Police, River Falls Ambulance, River Falls Fire, Pierce County Sheriff's and the Wisconsin State Patrol were also on scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
|Prescott Fire Fighters walk in back of a home on Young St. in Prescott damaged by fire.