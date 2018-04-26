No-Wake Zones posted for the St. Croix River

STILLWATER, Minn. - With the St. Croix River exceeding flood stage at 683 feet at Stillwater, a no-wake zone has been posted for the river from Taylor Falls, Minn and St. Croix Falls all the way down to Prescott.
A No-Wake Zone means the operation of a watercraft at the slowest
possible speed necessary to maintain steerage, and in no case greater
than five miles per hour. The zone protects boaters from flood
related hazards such as floating debris and river currents and also helps minimize damage to shorelines, levees, and islands which
are more vulnerable to damage from wakes during high water events.
The rising water is due to rapidly melting snow, especially from recent spring snowstorms, in the upper Midwest raising water levels in rivers throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the Mississippi as well.