May events begin next week at Gathering Place

The Prescott Gathering Place is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Located at the Prescott Intermediate School (old HS) at 1220 St. Croix St. in Prescott. Use door G5 at NW corner of lower level.
The program meeting is at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 1 followed by a communications meeting at 11 a.m.
The Sewing/Quilting group welcomes new members. Bring your own machine and project. The group gathers in Room G9.
Meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Water Tower during the week. For reservations: Contact Joanne 715-262-5195.
The Walking Club starts up again this month. It will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays this month beginning at 9 a.m. Walks will take place in the community and on the Laney Field track.
Also taking place Tuesday mornings is Stretching Time which begins at 9:30 a.m.
Healing Hurt Hearts meets Tuesday, May 1 and May 8 this month from 1-3 p.m. in Room G5.The Stepping On program to prevent falls will meet from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday’s this month in Room G9.
Special events for the month of May include the potluck on May 15 with a social beginning at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and then a quilt display beginning at 1 p.m. The Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. on May 22 at 1:30 p.m. Read the Prescott Journal for the current book. Dessert and Coffee will be on May 31 at 1 p.m. and the main topic will be: Preview to Summer for The Gathering Place.
Tuesday, May 1 – Zumba 9:00 a.m.; Walking Club 9 a.m. (Community and Track) Stretching Time 9:30 a.m., Program Meeting 10 a.m., Communication Meeting 11 a.m., Healing Hurting Hearts 1-3 p.m. Room G5
Wednesday, May 2 - Pickle Ball 9:15 a.m., Games All Day: Cards/Euchre p.m.; 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Sewing - Supply your machine/Project Room G9
Thursday, May 3 – Zumba 9 a.m., Walking Club 9 a.m. (Community and Track), Yoga 10 a.m., Stepping On, 1-3 p.m. in Room G9 (Fall Prevention)
Additional programming may be added each month as it becomes available and suggestions for programs are always welcome. Come check it out!
.