Local unemployment numbers released

MADISON - On March 28th, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the preliminary February 2018 unemployment rates for Wisconsin’s 72 counties and the 32 cities with populations greater than 25,000 residents.
St. Croix County’s rate was estimated at 3.6%. For comparison, St. Croix’s final rate for January was 3.3% and December’s final rate was 2.8%. One year ago, the county’s unemployment rate was estimated at 4.3%. St. Croix, Pierce, Polk, and Dunn counties comprise Wisconsin’s Greater St. Croix Valley. In addition to St. Croix referenced above, February’s preliminary rate in Dunn was estimated at 3.7% followed by Pierce at 4.0% and 5.0% in Polk. The current rates in all four counties are lower than the rates for February 2017.
St. Croix and Pierce counties are included in the 16-county Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington MN-WI metro area. The February 2018 unemployment rate for the Twin Cities was estimated at 3.3%, which is lower than the final rate of 3.4% for January, but higher than December’s final rate of 2.9%. The unemployment rate in the Twin Cities was 4.2% in February 2017.
DWD said preliminary unemployment rates for February decreased in all 72 counties when compared to February 2017. Fifty-eight (58) of the 72 counties tied or reached their lowest February unemployment rates on current record. Dane County had the lowest rate in February at 2.3% followed by Ozaukee (2.5%), Sheboygan (2.7%), Washington (also at 2.7%), and Waukesha (also at 2.7%). Iron County had the highest rate in February at 7.1%, followed by Bayfield (6.3%), Adams (also at 6.3%), Burnett (6.0%), and Sawyer (5.6%).
The February 2018 preliminary unemployment rates decreased in all of Wisconsin’s 32 municipalities with population bases of least 25,000 residents when compared to February 2017. Twenty-two (22) of the 32 largest municipalities reached their lowest February unemployment rates on current record. Rates ranged from 2.1% in Fitchburg and Madison to 4.8% in Racine.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate for Wisconsin in February was estimated at 2.9%, which is lower than the final rate of 3.1% in January and December’s final rate of 3.2%. One year ago, the state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 3.4%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in Minnesota in February 2018 was estimated at 3.2%, which is lower than the final rates of 3.3% for January and December. Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted rate one year ago was 3.7%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in the U.S. for January was estimated at 4.1%, which is the same as the final rate for both December November. One year ago the U.S. rate (seasonally adjusted) was estimated at 4.7%.
Wisconsin’s preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for February 2018 was estimated at 68.6% which is higher than the final rate of 68.5% for January and the same as December’s final rate (68.6%). One year ago, Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate was 68.3%. The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for the U.S. in February was estimated at 63.0%, which is higher than the final rates of 62.7% for both January and December. One year ago, the labor force participation rate in the U.S. was 62.9%.