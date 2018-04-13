Local renewable energy projects topic for The West Side broadcast of April 16 on local public radio

Host Rich Kremer and Tyler Huebner, executive director of Renew Wisconsin which is dedicated to the state’s advancement of renewable energy, will discuss the state’s renewable energy plan and its impacts in western Wisconsin. Mark Stoering, president of Xcel Energy, will also join the program to talk about the company’s plan to continue the construction of solar gardens in the area.
