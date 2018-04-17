Leading the Nation on Welfare Reform - Gov. Walker's Newsletter

Wisconsin is leading the nation on welfare reform.
Since taking office, we have built on Governor Tommy Thompson’s reforms of the 1990s, and we are focused on helping people move from government dependence to true independence through the dignity that comes from work. You see, we believe welfare should be more like a trampoline and less like a hammock.
This week, I signed our Wisconsin Works for Everyone welfare reform plan, an important part of our Ambitious Agenda for 2018. Our welfare reforms set common sense asset limits on public assistance so people with big mansions and fancy cars don’t get welfare checks while hardworking taxpayers have to pay the bills.
We prioritized the health and well-being of children and families across the state by incentivizing healthy eating in our FoodShare program and child support compliance for those receiving Medicaid. And our plan expands work requirements for public assistance programs, while providing the training and assistance people need to transition from welfare to work. So far, more than 25,000 people have gained employment through our FoodShare Employment and Training program. This is what it’s all about.
As a national leader in welfare reform, we have seen firsthand how it can create real change.