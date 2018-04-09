Gov. Walker Newsletter - Supporting Wisconsin's Children and Families

We want to ensure that all of Wisconsin’s children have the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their circumstances.
That’s why I signed an 11-bill package into law today addressing the unique challenges facing foster youth, foster parents, and caseworkers across the state.
This package of foster care bills was developed by the Speaker's Task Force on Foster Care with the goal of better assisting families and children once they've entered the system, and well after they age out of it.
We took a big step towards achieving those goals this week with the signing of six bills at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wausau and five bills at the La Crosse County Administrative Center in La Crosse with Representative Patrick Snyder (R – Schofield) and Representative Steve Doyle (D – Onalaska), co-chairs of the 2017 Speaker’s Task Force on Foster Care. Thanks to the efforts of this bipartisan task force, all of these bills received broad bipartisan support.
We are committed to making sure all of Wisconsin’s children and families have every chance to enjoy bright futures.