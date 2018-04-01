Gov. Walker Newsletter - Low unemployment numbers show Wisconsin is working

Employment in our state is at an all-time high and the unemployment rate of 2.9% is at a historic low. To continue to build our workforce, we invested more actual dollars into schools than ever before and included major increases for our technical college system.
We balanced
our budget and had another surplus yet still eliminated the state
property tax. In fact, the cumulative impact of our tax relief through
the end of the budget is $8 billion. We froze University of Wisconsin
tuition for six years in a row to make college more affordable for
students and working families. And our health care systems are ranked
number one in the nation for quality.
To build on our successes, we laid out an ambitious agenda during our
State of the State address in January. A special thanks to the members
of the state Legislature who passed our ambitious agenda for 2018:
More Funding for K-12 Education
On top of our historic overall investment in schools (an extra $200
per student this year and another $204 per student increase next year),
we gave rural schools with unique costs more aid and low revenue
districts more help to ensure that every child has access to a great
education. Our plan passed with bipartisan support on votes of 90-3 in
the Assembly and 31-1 in the Senate.
Health Care Stability
Because health care costs are a growing concern, we proposed a plan
that will lower premiums, increase choices, and stabilize health care in
Wisconsin. This is particularly important for people on the individual
market like small business owners and family farmers. Our plan to lower
premiums in the individual market passed with bipartisan support on
votes of 79-16 in the Assembly and 23-9 in the Senate.
Welfare Reform
With employment levels at all-time-highs, we need more people in the
workforce. That’s why we called a special session on welfare reform. Our
plan requires able-bodied, working-age adults to work at least 30 hours
a week and to be able to pass a drug test. For those who fail, we will
provide treatment to get them healthy and ready to work. So far, we’ve
helped transition 25,000 people on food stamps into the workforce.
$100 Million School Safety Plan
Every student, teacher, parent, and administrator should feel safe in
our schools. That’s why I proposed a $100 million School Safety Plan
that will provide grants to schools across the state. As a country, we
made necessary changes after 9/11 to ensure that firearms, explosives
and other weapons could not get on an airplane. We should do similar
things to ensure that our schools are safe. Our plan passed with
bipartisan support on votes of 78 - 8 in the Assembly and 28 - 4 in the
Senate.
Child Tax Rebate and Sales Tax Holiday
Wisconsin has a larger than expected surplus this year, and we want
to send it back to the hard-working taxpayers. One of the easiest and
quickest ways to get it back is through a per-child sales tax rebate.
Every resident of the state who is a citizen is eligible for $100 for
every child under the age of 18 living at home. The checks or direct
deposits will be received before schools start in September, so parents
and grandparents can use the money on supplies and clothing for
students. We also provide a sales tax holiday that will help them save
even more money. This is in addition to the property tax and income tax
relief that we provided to people of all ages across the state. We were
happy to have bipartisan support in both chambers.
Government Accountability
People I talk with around the state want their government to be more
effective, more efficient and more accountable. Part of that includes
juvenile justice reform. We spent more than a year working with county
officials, law enforcement, members of the judiciary, national experts,
and lawmakers from both political parties to develop a comprehensive
plan to replace the current model (which has been around for decades)
with a series of smaller facilities around the state. The plan received
unanimous support in the Assembly and in the Senate.
Addressing the Opioid Epidemic
We continue to fight opioid, heroin, and meth addiction with two more
pieces of legislation: one related to medical treatment and another
with law enforcement. These are two of the 30 laws I’ve signed dealing
with addiction. Thanks to Assemblyman John Nygren for putting
together a broad-based, bipartisan coalition with us on these measures.
Back in January, there were many cynics who said we could not
accomplish this ambitious agenda for 2018 by the end of the legislative
session. We not only got it done, but we did so with broad bipartisan
support. This proves that these are not Republican or Democrat ideas,
but Wisconsin ideas.